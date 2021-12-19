Fuuast organises Math-To-Industry boot camp

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) organised the second session on the role of mathematical models and geographic information systems in achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The second online and hybrid training session of the 12-week boot camp titled ‘Math-To-Industry’ was held under the varsity’s Laboratory of Applied Mathematics and Data Analysis Research Mathematical Sciences Centre.

Dr Ali Asad Naqvi of the GC University, Faisalabad spoke about the role of mathematical models and geographic information systems in achieving the SDGs. He discussed the urban system and industrial development through drone mapping and cryptography techniques.

Acting director of the Fuuast research centre, Dr Shaheen Abbas, highlighted the importance of conducting Math-to-Industry boot camp, saying that Applied Mathematics, related Sciences, geographic information systems, machine learning, Data Science and artificial neural networking skills were essential for the SDGs.

If the young generation wanted to compete with the developed nations, they would have to prove their abilities in these fields.

The chief organiser of the session, Dr Muhammad Ilyas, said the boot camp was aimed at making the youth aware of their potential and various mathematics-related fields used in the industry so that they could pursue their careers accordingly.