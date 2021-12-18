Man arrested over anti-money laundering charges

ISLAMABAD: A Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) Rawalpindi team led by Deputy Director Naveed-ur-Rehman, arrested an accused namely Zahid Miraj from Islamabad airport on his arrival from Flight No ER724 from Dubai, says a press release issued on Friday. The accused was nominated in FIR No. 01/2021 registered under Anti-Money Laundering Act 2020 for his involvement in money laundering under the garb of gold exports. He was nominated in the FIR along with nine other accused for their involvement in money laundering to the tune of US $ 16.1 million to the UAE.
NEW DELHI: An Indian politician has sparked outrage after joking about rape in parliament. Ramesh Kumar, former...
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Friday that the adoption of a Pakistan-sponsored resolution by consensus of the...
KARACHI: Health authorities in Karachi Friday confirmed detection of a another 'strongly-suspected' case of Omicron...
MQM-P would consider the invitation to meet Nawaz Sharif in London 'positively'
LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar said Friday PMLN...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that with the available...
Comments