Asian Hockey Championship: Pak-India clash today

File photo

ISLAMABAD: Two defending champions and arch-rivals Pakistan and India will be up against each other in a keenly-awaited contest in the Men’s Asian Hockey Championship match in Dhaka (Bangladesh) today (Friday).

Both the teams jointly won the title three years back in Oman. Pakistan have an exceptional record in the Champions Trophy-winning four times while India won the inaugural event in 2011.

India, however, start favourites for Friday’s match as a team has improved leaps and bounds during the last three years and are now ranked among the top three teams of the world.

India is one of the most active teams around while Pakistan, ranked 18 in the world, stayed in total isolation from international hockey after missing the inaugural FIH Pro League two years back.