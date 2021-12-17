Five die in fog-related incidents in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Five people died and in fog-related road accidents in different areas of Bahawalpur district on Thursday.

A bus due to intense fog hit Muhammad Akhtar, 35, and his father Muhammad Hameed on Ahmadpur East-Channi Goth National Highway near Ahmadpur East toll plaza, leaving both of them dead on the spot.

The bus also hit another motorcycle and injured its rider. Majid Hussain, 19, died when a tractor-trolley hit him near Kudwala in Tehsil Yazman. Samina Noor, 35, died and her husband sustained critical injuries when a trailer hit their motorcycle in Dera Bakha on Bahawalpur-Hasilpur Road. Another trailer killed motorcyclist Kashif of Chak-73/Fateh on Bahawalpur-Hasilpur Road near Muhammad Pannah Morr.