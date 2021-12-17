Smog in Lahore: LHC orders govt to consider early winter vacations in schools

File photo

LAHORE: Taking cognizance of hazardous level of smog in the provincial metropolis, the Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the provincial government to consider closing schools from Dec 20 on account of winter vacations.

During the hearing of petitions pertaining to environmental issues, an official of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) told the court that the higher consumption of grilled fish and bar-be-cue in the wake of chilly weather was one of the reasons for rising pollution and smog. He submitted that the issue could be resolved by curtailing markets and restaurant timings.

However, the judge Justice Shahid Karim turned down the suggestion and asked the authority to look for other option. The judge directed the provincial law officer to discuss the option of commencing winter break in schools from Dec 20.

The judge also ordered the relevant authorities to continue taking action against violators of traffic rules and to seal those brick kilns which failed to pay fine as ordered by the judicial commission.

Earlier, petitioners’ counsel Azhar Siddique and Sheraz Zaka submitted that the climate change had become a great threat to human life and if the issue was not dealt on a war-footing basis, the future generations would face disastrous consequences.