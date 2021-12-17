Pak envoy to US presents his credentials to Bahamas Governor General of C'wealth

WASHINGTON DC: Dr Asad Majeed Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, on Thursday presented his credentials to Sir Cornelius A Smith, Governor General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, as non-resident High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in a virtual ceremony.

High Commissioner Asad Majeed Khan, in his remarks, conveyed the greetings and good wishes of the president and prime minister of Pakistan to the leadership and people of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. High Commissioner Asad Majeed Khan also extended invitation to the Governor General on behalf of the president of Pakistan to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience, which the Governor General accepted.