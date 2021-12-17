SHC tells KMC, revenue board to resolve Landhi cottage industry land dispute

The Sindh High Court directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Board of Revenue on Thursday to amicably resolve a Landhi cottage industry land allotment issue. The direction came during a hearing of a petition of Nasreen Abu Nasar against an encroachment on their allotted land in the Landhi cottage industrial zone.

The petitioner submitted that they were allotted the land, but its possession was not being provided to them due to the encroachment and litigation with the revenue department.

The KMC submitted that the Board of Revenue issued illegal permission to different individuals on the subject land, and as a result it was not in position to demarcate the land. The KMC counsel said the revenue board may be directed to provide the land as an alternative to accommodate affected people of industrial zone.

The revenue board’s counsel sought adjournment as the senior member of the Board of Revenue was making his appearance before the Supreme Court in Islamabad. He undertook to file comments on behalf of the revenue board.

A division bench comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Justice Mohammad Faisal Kamal Alam observed that the official respondents, i.e. the KMC and the revenue board, could amicably resolve the issue so that cottage industries were set up, which would not only be a source of revenue generation for the province but also reduce unemployment.

The court observed that issue could be resolved in light of the Talat Ejaz case, which has been dealt with by the Supreme Court. The court directed the law officers to submit a compliance report on February 15.

In another land allotment matter, the court directed the KMC and others to act strictly in accordance with the law. It restrained them from taking any adverse action against petitioners who have allotment orders in Khawaja Ajmer Colony, Landhi.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that they were lawful owners of the properties and interference of the official respondent in their possession was illegal and without lawful authority. The court also issued notices to the KMC, the revenue department and others and called their comments on December 20.