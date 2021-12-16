10 incubators donated to DHQ hospital in Dadu

DADU: Ten incubators were handed over Wednesday to the district headquarters hospital in Dadu.PPP MNA Sardar Rafique Ahmed Jamali donated the 10 incubators to the DHQ hospital in Dadu. The incubators were handed over during a ceremony, attended by Director Health Pir Guhlam Hussain, DC Dadu Nisar Ali Shaikh, deputy DHO Dadu Dr Amjad Mastoi.

Addressing the ceremony, PPP MNA said that due to the non-availability of incubators, people had to suffer due to lack of timely treatment, forcing the sick to travel to other cities for treatment.