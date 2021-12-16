ECP forms body to probe conduct of officials in Daska by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday constituted a five-member inquiry committee to scrutinise the conduct of the officers/officials allegedly found involved in corruption, corrupt practices during by-election in NA-75, Sialkot-IV held on
February 19, 2021.
According to a notification, Manzoor Akhtar Malik, Additional Secretary (Admn) would be the convener of the inquiry committee. The members included Haroon Khan Shinwari, Additional Director General (PR) Ms. Saima Tariq Janjua, Deputy Director, (Law), Abdul Wadood Khan, Deputy Director (Estt-l). While, Anjum Bashir Shaikh, Director (HR) and Waqas Ahmed Malik, District Election Commissioner, Islamabad will act as Departmental Representatives respectively.
