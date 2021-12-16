First phase of LG election: 2,507 polling stations declared most sensitive in KP

PTI workers campaigning for December 19 local government polls.-PTI Peshawar Twitter

PESHAWAR: As many as 2,507 polling stations have been declared most sensitive, 4,188 declared sensitive and 2528 categorized as normal in the first phase of the local government polls in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a total of 9,223 polling stations and 28,892 polling booths had been set up for the polls slated for December 19 on Sunday. In Peshawar, 860 polling stations have been declared sensitive,165 most sensitive while 224 have been placed in the normal category.

There are a total of 12.66 million registered voters, with 7. 015 male voters and 5.653 female voters in the 17 districts.

According to the ECP, 37,752 candidates are in the run for different categories in the first phase of the polls. Among these 689 are in the run to lead the city and tehsil councils while 19,285 candidates are in the run for the slot of nazim/general councilors in village and neighbourhood councils.

Besides, 3,905 candidates are flexing their muscles for the seats for women councilors, 7,513 for peasant councilors, 6,081 for youth councilors and 282 for minority councillors.

Electioneering of all the political parties and candidates have entered the final stage where rallies and corner meetings are being held daily in every city council, tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils.

Many complaints are received daily about the violation of the code of conduct for polls from different districts. A special complaint cell has been set up at the office of the ECP KP.