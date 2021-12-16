Didn’t pay a penny for Bani Gala: Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Ruling PTI former secretary-general Jahangir Khan Tareen Wednesday clarified that he never gave a penny for the household expenses of (Imran Khan’s residence) Bani Gala, rejecting outright ex-party member Justice (R) Wajihuddin Ahmad’s allegation.

In a tweet, Tareen said, “Regardless of the current status of my relationship with Imran Khan, the truth must be told. I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Bani Gala. Just want to set the record straight.”

Earlier, in a private TV talk show, Wajih had claimed that Tareen used to pay Rs.5m for the monthly expenses of Imran’s Bani Gala residence.