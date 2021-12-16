Pak-China body discusses CPEC, investors’ problems

ISLAMABAD: The fourth meeting of Pak-China Relations Steering Committee (PCRSC) was held in Islamabad on Wednesday, which was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

During the meeting, the ongoing projects under the CPEC and the issues of investors were discussed in detail. The secretary, Power Division briefed the committee on the status of power projects. The committee was informed that the issue of Commercial Operation Date (CoD) extensions for five power projects had been resolved.

Regarding the supply of electricity to Gwadar, the committee was told that an initial 132 KV line was being built to provide electricity from the national grid to Gwadar to meet its electricity needs.

In addition, 3,000 solar panels were being provided to the households of Gwadar and other short-term measures were also being taken to ensure an additional supply of electricity to the city, the committee was told.

The committee was also briefed on the KKH Thakot-Raikot Section Realignment project. The Ministry of Communications has notified that a technical joint working group will oversee the feasibility study of the project. Besides, the National Engineering Services of Pakistan (Nespak) with the support of China would conduct a joint feasibility study for the project.

The Punjab government informed the committee that a substantial amount of the pending payments of the O&M contractor of the Orange Line Metro Train had been cleared and the remaining amount will be paid before the end of the month.

The committee was told that the work on some sections of another CPEC project, Quetta-Zhob Road project had been halted due to the stay order issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In addition, the issues related to the industrial cooperation were also discussed. The Punjab Industries Department briefed the committee on the steps taken to resolve the investors’ pending issues, adding that the process for the appointment of CEO of FIEDMC would be completed soon. It said the board of the company has already been reconstituted.

The Ministry of Interior briefed the committee on the new visa regime and the measures being taken to facilitate the investors. The chair directed the Ministry of Interior to coordinate with the Chinese companies operating in Pakistan if they still face any issues.

The chair expressed satisfaction over the progress made by all the ministries and departments for resolving the pending issues. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, secretary Planning, secretary Power Division, chief secretaries of provinces and other senior officers of the ministries/divisions attended the meeting.