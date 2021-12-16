Punjab legislators demand debate on Sialkot tragedy

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly legislators on Wednesday observed one-minute silence over the tragic killing of the Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha and demanded debate over the factors and circumstances that led to the lynching of Priyantha by the mob on Dec 3.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi has asked the Law Minister to allocate one day during the ongoing PA session to hold general discussion over the gory incident. The PA Speaker while responding to the concern shown by the members of the House over the Sialkot tragedy stated that the Prime Minister took immediate notice of the untoward occurrence. He also assured the legislators that PA would hold general discussion over the issue. PMLN MPA Sami Ullah Khan in his speech on the occasion described the lynching of the Sri Lankan citizen by the mob as 'sheer barbarism' as well as a 'national tragedy'. He said the entire nation had risen today to pay tribute to the murdered Sri Lankan citizen who was serving as the factory manager in Sialkot.

Sami Ullah Khan, who has returned to the PA for third term, stated that the need of hour was to find facts that led to the occurrence of such incident. He also said the National Assembly and Senate had already held debate over the issue.

LG Ordinance: The Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 was laid on Wednesday in the Punjab Assembly and had been referred to the Standing Committee. The ordinance was laid by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat whereas the speaker sought report within two months.

The bills including the Punjab Irrigation, Drainage and Rivers Bill 2021 were also introduced in the House. It also passed the Thal University Bhakkar Bill 2021, the Punjab Prevention of Speculation in Essential Commodities Bill 2021 and the South Punjab Institute of Science and Technology and Dera Ghazi Khan Bill 2020 with majority and no concrete opposition.