Robbery incidents stir panic in Dadu

DADU: Frequent incidents of broad daylight robberies in district Dadu have taken the residents and business community in a grip of fear and insecurity. In one such incident, armed robbers made Aijaz Kalhoro, a vegetable trader, hostage at gunpoint and fled after snatching Rs2 million from him. The incident enraged other traders of the vegetable market who took to the roads, set tyres on fire and staged a sit-in outside the SSP office Dadu. Similarly, in another incident of robbery, armed men intercepted a car heading to Naseerabad from Karachi and snatched more than Rs20 million from passengers and fled. The increase in the robbery incidents prompted the trader community to stage protests in Mehr, Dadu and Khairpur Nathan Shah. The protesters chanted slogans against SSP Dadu Aijaz Shaikh and SHOs.