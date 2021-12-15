Two unemployed youth commit suicide in Dadu

SUKKUR: Two unemployed young men committed suicide in two different incidents in Dadu. The first incident happened in Jhaloo area of Dadu, where Abdul Kareem Chajiro hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home. Parents of the deceased reported the incident to the police and cited unemployment the motive behind the suicide. Meanwhile, another young man Javeed Solangi was found dead in his house in Jarro Solangi. Quoting the statement of his parents, the police claimed that the deceased youth took his life due to acute poverty. However, investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the deaths.
DADU: Frequent incidents of broad daylight robberies in district Dadu have taken the residents and business community...
SUKKUR: Two policemen were martyred and a criminal was killed in a shootout between police and outlaws in Larkana on...
As America's influence has waned in Afghanistan and Iraq after its withdrawal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is positioned...
Saad Hussain Rizvi says agenda of all secular parties in Pakistan is unIslamic
PESHAWAR: The participants of a meeting on Tuesday called for a proper mechanism at the governmental level to remove...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected pre-arrest bail pleas of a private housing society fraud accused....
Comments