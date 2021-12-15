Two unemployed youth commit suicide in Dadu

SUKKUR: Two unemployed young men committed suicide in two different incidents in Dadu. The first incident happened in Jhaloo area of Dadu, where Abdul Kareem Chajiro hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home. Parents of the deceased reported the incident to the police and cited unemployment the motive behind the suicide. Meanwhile, another young man Javeed Solangi was found dead in his house in Jarro Solangi. Quoting the statement of his parents, the police claimed that the deceased youth took his life due to acute poverty. However, investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the deaths.