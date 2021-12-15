‘Inflation in Pakistan twice the rate in India’

LAHORE: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has slammed the discontinuation of gas supply to private industry and local production units, saying it would worsen the already terrible state of unemployment.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Shehbaz said the PTI government had given the country nothing but inflation, poverty and unemployment over the past 3 years so much so that it seemed as if this government was taking some revenge from the people of Pakistan.

He said everyone including PTI's supporters and voters were severely disappointed by their performance because not a single positive step was taken by Imran Khan. "Millions will lose their jobs; exporters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get gas at $9 per mmbtu; ghee is already being sold at over Rs450; State Bank is ready to increase interest rate; the government was intentionally taking loan at 11.2 percent interest rate when it is also available at 10 percent which is costing Rs700 million extra; licences for cement were being sold openly in Punjab;

“Pakistan is twice as much expensive than India and most expensive country in South Asia and the third most expensive in the world; fish exports have declined; people are out on the streets in Gwadar against this government; State Bank is no longer under Pakistan’s government but under IMF’s command; country is buried under Rs20,000 billion extra loan in 3 years, was this the change Imran Niazi promised the nation," he questioned.