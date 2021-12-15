Tareen used to pay Rs5m for Imran’s home expenses: Wajihuddin

ISLAMABAD: A former PTI member and retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed recently claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s monthly household expenses were borne by now-estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.
Wajihuddin, who had resigned from the PTI back in 2016, revealed that Tareen initially gave funds worth Rs3 million per month for now Prime Minister Imran Khan's household expenses, which was later increased to Rs5 million per month, reported Geo News.
Speaking during a show on a private news channel, he said that the perception about Imran Khan being an honest man is "completely wrong". “The man who doesn’t even pay for his shoelaces, how can you call that man honest?” Wajihuddin questioned.
LAHORE: There are many similarities between flu, COVID-19, seasonal allergy and even the common cold. However,...
BEIJING: China has warned the United States that it would “strike back” in response to any “reckless” actions,...
JAKARTA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged China to cease "aggressive actions" in the...
US wants to build better mutual and bilateral relationships between Pakistan and India, says Donald Blome
DUBAI/WASHINGTON: The United Arab Emirates has informed the United States that it will suspend discussions to acquire...
KARACHI: The Karachi’s mayoral office has been empowered through the latest legislation passed by the Sindh Assembly...
Comments