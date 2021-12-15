Tareen used to pay Rs5m for Imran’s home expenses: Wajihuddin

Retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed (L) and PM Imran Khan (R).

ISLAMABAD: A former PTI member and retired Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed recently claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s monthly household expenses were borne by now-estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

Wajihuddin, who had resigned from the PTI back in 2016, revealed that Tareen initially gave funds worth Rs3 million per month for now Prime Minister Imran Khan's household expenses, which was later increased to Rs5 million per month, reported Geo News.

Speaking during a show on a private news channel, he said that the perception about Imran Khan being an honest man is "completely wrong". “The man who doesn’t even pay for his shoelaces, how can you call that man honest?” Wajihuddin questioned.