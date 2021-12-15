Careem to resume drivers’ bonuses

KARACHI: Careem on Tuesday announced to resume bonuses and guarantees for its captains in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The new bonuses will allow Careem captains to earn up to 25% in addition to their basic income and make them able to earn up to Rs150,000 numerically.

The bonuses have been introduced in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, starting with ‘GO Category’ with plans to expand them across the country and other car types, Careem said.

Careem took the initiative to increase the captains earnings and improve their economics by supporting them with additional incentives to work with the platform.

According to the ride-hailing service, since the Covid-19 pandemic, its captains earnings took a massive hit as the country saw multiple lockdowns to prevent the virus. With the conditions improving in the country, the demand for the service has also increased, giving the 800,000 registered captains a chance to earn additional income, improving their lives while strengthening the network, it stated.

Careem recently announced to reduce its commissions from 25% to 15% on bike category to help them improve their earning. It also introduced sitara-e-Careem awards last year to praise best performing captains.