Railways land retrieved in Lahore

LAHORE: An anti-encroachment operation was carried out against illegal occupants in Muridke Railway Station Yard on Monday on the directions of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Mian Tariq Latif. As a result of operation, one kanal of valuable land worth Rs10 million was retrieved and handed over to Station Master Muridke. The authorities demolished Landa Bazaar, chicken meat and khokha shops which were set up on the said land. DS Railway Mian Tariq said that the operations against the occupation mafia will be continued.