Sugarcane unavailability: GM says Mardan mills facing closure

MARDAN: The general manager of the Premier Sugar Mills Mardan on Monday said the mills were facing closure due to the unavailability of the sugarcane.

Speaking at a press conference, Jamil Khanzada said that thousands of workers would lose jobs if the mills closed down.Premier Sugar Mills Mardan General Manager Saleem Karmani and Senior Manager Masood Akhtar were also present.

Jamil Khanzada said thousands of illegal gur-making (jaggery) units were functioning in Mardan due to the negligence of the district administration.He added that the sugar mills provided Rs285 per 40 kilogram against Rs225 per 40 kg of the government rate. Jamil Khanzada added that despite the sugarcane-harvesting season, the mills had been closed for two months due to the unavailability of sugarcane.

He added the farmers did not provide sugarcane to the sugar mills due to which the mills were closed.Jamil Khanzada added that 4,000 illegal gur-making units were operating in Mardan without paying any sort of tax while the sugar mills was paying millions of rupees taxes.