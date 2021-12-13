Nine-year-old girl raped in Gujranwala, accused arrested

GUJRANWALA: A nine-year-old girl was raped here on Sunday. Reports said accused Hamza raped the girl in a washroom adjacent to a factory and threatened to kill her.
Later, the girl was shifted to the DHQ for medical treatment. On the information of locals, the accused was traced and arrested. The relatives and residents of the area have demanded immediate punishment for the accused. The police have registered a case on the report of the victim’s father Asghar.
