Lahore gets fourth DIG operations in four months

LAHORE: Dr Abid Khan has been appointed as DIG Operations Lahore. He is the fourth officer in the seat in last four months. Before his transfer to the position, he had been serving as CPO Faisalabad. In other transfers made on the day, Zulfiqar Hameed has been appointed as Additional DIG Training, Ghulam Mubashar Mekan as CPO Faisalabad, and SSP Muhammad Ashfaq Alam has been promoted to the rank of DIG Internal Accountability.
LAHORE: Two prisoners of Camp Jail died here on Sunday. A prisoner named Sarfraz of Kot Radha Kishan was shifted to...
Reports said accused Hamza raped the girl in a washroom adjacent to a factory and threatened to kill her
SUKKUR: The unfortunate tradition, ‘Karo Kari’ claimed lives in two separate incidents in Nawabshah and Sanghar...
DADU: The University of Sindh has announced the admissions to bachelor, master’s degree programmes in various fields...
LAHORE: LUMS acknowledged the leadership of its founding members as well as its visionary partnership with the...
LAHORE: A 16-year-old girl was raped by two teenage boys in Haier police limits on Sunday. The accused escaped after...