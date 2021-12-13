Lahore gets fourth DIG operations in four months

LAHORE: Dr Abid Khan has been appointed as DIG Operations Lahore. He is the fourth officer in the seat in last four months. Before his transfer to the position, he had been serving as CPO Faisalabad. In other transfers made on the day, Zulfiqar Hameed has been appointed as Additional DIG Training, Ghulam Mubashar Mekan as CPO Faisalabad, and SSP Muhammad Ashfaq Alam has been promoted to the rank of DIG Internal Accountability.