Supplementary finance bill to be tabled in NA on 13th

ISLAMABAD: The government has summoned the National Assembly session on December 13 (Monday) where the supplementary finance bill (mini budget ) will be tabled for adoption.
The ruling alliance could face difficulty in mustering majority support for the proposed supplementary finance bill since it has very thin majority in the House and a few members, including some coalition partners aren’t comfortable with the government on account of political reasons. The requisite support is hardly available for the adoption of the fiscal bill in the National Assembly.
