Maulana Shah Ahmed Noorani paid tributes on 19th death anniversary

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar have observed that country’s growing political chaos, escalated conspiracies against national unity and development, and disunity among Islamist parties require another popular and astute leader like JUP president Maulana Shah Ahmar Noorani to once again unite Islamist elements on common cause and counter conspiracies of enemies of Islam and Pakistan. Addressing a seminar to mark 19th death anniversary of president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, World Islamic Mission and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Allama Shah Ahmad Noorani Siddiqui on Sunday, they paid homage to his sagacity and influence spanning over five decades of political career in which he stood as a towering leader to marshal Islamists against conspiracies to hijack the country from its Islamic ideology and divide religious parties through petty sectarian and political differences. Through unanimous resolutions, the participants of the seminar stressed that Pakistani army was established for waging jihad for the sake of Allah and defending the country against the enemies of Islam and Pakistan.