Libya ready for presidential poll

Tripoli: The Libyan government said on Sunday it is ready to hold the country’s presidential election as planned on December 24 despite persistent uncertainty that the crucial vote will go ahead on time.

"We are ready for the elections," said Ramadan Abu Jnah, interim head of government since premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah announced he would run for the presidency. "The government has spared no effort to support the electoral commission (HNEC). We have the chance to make December 24 a historic day," Abu Jnah said.