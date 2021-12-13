Libya ready for presidential poll

Tripoli: The Libyan government said on Sunday it is ready to hold the country’s presidential election as planned on December 24 despite persistent uncertainty that the crucial vote will go ahead on time.
"We are ready for the elections," said Ramadan Abu Jnah, interim head of government since premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah announced he would run for the presidency. "The government has spared no effort to support the electoral commission (HNEC). We have the chance to make December 24 a historic day," Abu Jnah said.
Quito: A bus crash in Ecuador’s Amazon region killed 18 people and left 25 injured, the ECU911 emergency service...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand reported 104 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday. Of...
YANGON: Over 13 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 across Myanmar as of Saturday, according to...
DHAKA: Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen slammed the US sanctions on officials of the country's Rapid Action...
Washington: Anne Rice, the gothic novelist best known for writing "Interview with the Vampire," died on Saturday aged...
Dhaka: Bangladeshi surgeons will on Monday separate conjoined twin toddlers in a marathon procedure long-delayed by...