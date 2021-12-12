Malik calls for strategy to root out extremism

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Senator (R) Abdul Rehman Malik has called for formulating long term and short term strategy to eradicate extremism and religious extremism from the country with proposing that Ulema, scholars, politicians, economists and all stakeholders sit together and decide how to run and move Pakistan forward.

“The social justice system needs to be improved to give immediate and decisive punishment to the criminals and for proper training of children in schools, attention must be paid to understanding the Quran, and far-reaching measures must be taken to alleviate poverty, injustice and deprivation,” he said in an panel interview to Jang and The News on Saturday.

Rehman Malik said that the Sialkot tragedy has rung the alarm bell on the rising trend of religious extremism so national consensus requires for taking the immediate action against the rising trend of extremism. “The test of leadership has begun and there is no room for complacency,” he said. He said that Pakistan and the people of Pakistan are the guardians of forbearance and tolerance. “The some elements cannot destroy the identity of Pakistan through their attitude,” he said.

Malik said extremists exist in every society, with France and Germany as examples where religious bigotry is manifested in the form of insanity but this did not mean that the whole society has deteriorated. He suggested that the Quran teaching and understanding should be an integral part of the curriculum from first grade to tenth grade as that will lead to character building with education, and our children will have a moderate mindset.

Rehman Malik said that social justice sector needs reforms, police, judiciary and prosecution need to be improved. “Those involved in serious crimes should be given immediate, severe punishment, so that a clear message be given that whoever commits a crime will have to suffer and this will establish the rule of law,” he said.

He proposed that Ulema, scholars, politicians, economists and stakeholders sit together and decide how to run and move Pakistan forward.

“Lot of time has already wasted, now its time to come out of the state of confusion and make long lasting and tough decisions in the interest of the country and the nation,” he said, adding that the countries do not run on the basis of ad-hocism.