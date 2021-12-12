800 more policemen deputed at Islamabad police stations

Islamabad: An additional strength of 800 cops has been deputed at 22 police stations of Islamabad with the purpose to combat crime effectively and promptly address public complaints.

Muhammad Ahsan Younus, after assuming the charge as Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Islamabad, has taken effective measures to overcome the shortage of strength at police stations and provided an additional strength of 800 police constables.

Earlier, a total of 604 police constables were serving at police stations and this strength has been up to 1400 after this major step.

For these deployments, police stations in Islamabad were divided into two categories i.e. A and `B.

Each police station falling in the category 'A' has been provided the strength of 80 to 100 and additional strength of 60 to 80 police constables has been provided to those in category ‘B’. Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus, this strength to Operations Division has been provided by Central Police Office and Logistic Division.