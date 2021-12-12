Long road to redemption

Self-sufficiency is an indispensable element for the progress and prosperity of any state. Countries that are not economically self-sufficient suffer from poverty. Factors such as a high crime rate, illiteracy, population explosion and corruption are all causes and results of poverty. However, the rampant corruption in the country and low spending in poverty alleviation plans worsens the situation. Already 40 percent of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line, which is alarming to say the least. Instead of working to economically strengthen the country for the benefit of the poor, a number of officials are involved in corrupt practices, including favouritism and nepotism. Without good governance, family planning and poverty alleviation plans, Pakistan cannot root out these problems.
Farooque Hyder Bangwar
Kandhkot
