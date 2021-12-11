Sri Lankan clerics thank Pak religious scholars

ISLAMABAD: The All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulema of Sri Lanka in an appreciation letter to Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi thanked him and all ulema of Pakistan for condemning the inhuman murder of Sri Lankan PriyanthaKumara in Sialkot and coming forward to establish peace and justice.

"We All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulema of Sri Lanka (Council of Islamic Religious scholars in Sri Lanka) appreciate your good self, the ulema and all religious scholars of Pakistan for condemning the inhuman murder of our fellow Sri Lankan manager PriyanthaKumara in Sialkot,” the letter said.

The letter stated that Sri Lankan ulema learnt about the joint meeting of leaders of all religions and religious schools of thought of Pakistan last Sunday under his leadership and termed the Sialkot incident barbaric, fatal and brutal. “Further we appreciate Islamic religious scholars of Pakistan expressing their solidarity with Sri Lanka clarifying that this act is against the teachings of Islam,” the letter stated.