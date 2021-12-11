Two killed, four injured in two Kabul explosions

KABUL: Two explosions occurred in western Kabul city on Friday afternoon and two people were killed and four were injured, officials said.Saeed Khosty, the Interior Ministry spokesman, said the first explosion occurred in Dasht-e-Barchi in western Kabul city and targeted a transport vehicle. Two civilians were killed and three others wounded in the blast.Khosty said another explosion in western Kabul city caused a woman to be injured.