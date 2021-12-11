PSA disallows satellite events in Peshawar

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association has quashed two international satellite events scheduled in Peshawar from December 13-15.

The first event’s level was WSF & PSA National Junior and the second event’s level was WSF & PSA Satellite.

“PSA refused to let these events happen on the grounds that Pakistan Squash Federation does not know about them and prior permission from the federation was not taken to host them,” said a source while talking to ‘The News’.

The source added that local players are not getting to play international events just because the national federation does not allow it.

When contacted, PSA’s tour coordinator Megan Somers said they have agreement with PSF in this regard and this cannot be changed.

“This is a rule we have with PSF and unfortunately will not be changing anytime soon. All approvals need to go through PSF before they register with PSA,” said Megan.

It is to be noted that each of the said events had a draw of 32 players. “This means a big number of low-ranked local players have been denied the chance to play squash. This is really sad,” said the source.

A promoter also lamented this while talking to ‘The News’. “This is unfortunate. Nobody besides PSF can host events in Pakistan, which is not happening in other parts of the world,” said the promoter.

He added that PSA must review this rule as letting things in the hands of PSF solely will really hurt the growth of squash in Pakistan.

“This rule is meant only for Pakistan. It is hurting local players and promoters. This needs to be changed,” said the promoter.

However, the organiser of the said events said things have been resolved and now these events will probably be held next month.

“The sponsor of the events has met the officials of PSF and now the said events will be held in January,” said Tahir Iqbal.