Chitral, Mardan reach Football Cup final

PESHAWAR: Chitral and Mardan blasted their way into the final when they defeated Waziristan Combined and Charsadda, respectively, in their gripping semi-finals of the Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the Tehmas Khan Stadium on Friday.

DFA Chitral overwhelmed Waziristan Combined 3-1 while DFA Mardan defeated DFA Charsadda 4-2 on penalties.

In the high-voltage game between Chitral and Waziristan Combined, some stunning moments were seen.

Waziristan made a frantic effort in the start but Chitral’s gloveman Wali Khan managed a diving save. Chitral then tried their best to break Waziristan’s defence and eventually did it when captain Mohammad Rasool hit a super goal for them in the 17th minute.

Chitral had a bunch of international players, including Mohammad Rasool, Izharullah, Zia-us-Salam, Alamgir Khan and Syed Ghazi, who belongs to SNGPL.

Chitral kept building pressure and it paid off when international Zia-us-Salam doubled their lead in the 22nd minute. Five minutes later, Chitral missed a narrow chance.

Waziristan’s line-up seemed skilled but were behind Chitral in maturity level.

Just before the interval, Chitral’s gloveman made a diving save on a pile-driver from just outside the area. At half time Chitral were leading 2-0.

After the breather, Waziristan mounted pressure on Chitral and it rewarded them as Faheemullah struck for them in the 50th minute to reduce the deficit 1-2.

In the injury time, Zia-us-Salam hit his second and third goal for Chitral.

Soon afterwards, Chitral’s gloveman saved a certain goal when he collected a push from Waziristan’s striker in the goalmouth when defence had been beaten.

Earlier, in the first semi-final, DFA Mardan defeated DFA Charsadda 4-2 in a penalty shootout. It turned out to be a tough affair. Both sides went all out but failed to get onto the scoresheet.

In the regulation time, the match was a goalless draw.

Mardan, who had the services of international striker Mansoor Khan, kept their nerves, emerging victorious 4-2.

For Mardan, Mahab Ali, Waheed Khan, Zahoor Ahmed and Aimal Khan converted their penalties. For Charsadda, Saif and Furqan hit goals from the spots. Haroon and Zaid missed their penalties.

“Our team played very well but finishing was a big issue,” DFA Mardan coach Akhtar Hussain told ‘The News’.

“We had played Mansoor as a centre-half as we wanted him to create rallies. Waheed, who plays for WAPDA, was our key striker but he failed to live up to the billing as he squandered a few solid chances,” Akhtar said.

The final between DFA Mardan and DFA Chitral will be held here on Saturday (today) at the same venue.

The winners of the final will then face Balochistan champions Chaman’s Muslim FC here on Sunday (tomorrow) in the super final.