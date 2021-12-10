Mardan, Waziristan Combined reach semis

From our correspondent
PESHAWAR: DFA Mardan and Waziristan Combined on Thursday qualified for the semi-finals when they defeated their respective rivals DFA Karak and DFA Bannu in the quarter-finals of the Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the jam-packed Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.
In front of the cheering crowd, DFA Mardan, regarded as a huge nursery for Pakistan football, defeated DFA Karak 2-0 in a one-sided affair.
Mardan’s skilled lot showed a lot of maturity on the pitch and did not allow DFA Karak to penetrate at any stage of the game.
After a slow start Zahoor Khan put DFA Mardan ahead in the 15th minute with an exquisite strike.
