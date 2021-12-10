Body of minor recovered from watercourse in Nawabshah

SUKKUR: The body of a 15-day-old minor was recovered from a watercourse in district Nawabshah on Thursday.

According to reports, the 15-day-old minor, Rukia, daughter of Munir Brohi, went missing two days ago from her house at village Shafi Muhammad Brohi, near Gupchani in district Nawabshah. The father of the missing minor informed the police about the incident. However, the minor was found in a watercourse near their house.

The Gupchani police shifted the body to a hospital for the post-mortem and later handed over the body to the parents. SHO Waseem Mirza said an investigation was underway to resolve the mysterious death of the minor, adding that the father of the deceased minor refused to register an FIR.