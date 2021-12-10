Violation of code of conduct: ECP imposes Rs50,000 fine on federal minister

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. File photo

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for violation of the code of conduct of the Local Government elections being held on December 19.

Regional Election Commissioner, Dera Ismail Khan, Ijaz Ahmad also warned Ali Amin that under Section 234(4) of the Elections Act, the matter would be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan if the minister was found involved in any violation again, which would initiate proceedings under the law, including proceedings of disqualification.

The federal minister was summoned by the regional election commissioner, who is also District Monitoring Officer for the LG polls, on December 6 after complaints of violation of code of conduct.

"The respondent was heard where his arguments could not satisfy the undersigned. He also accepted the violation of the code of conduct. The undersigned orders imposition of Rs500,000 fine on the respondent that is to be deposited in the exchequer by December 10," stated an order by the regional commissioner.

On Wednesday, the ECP had also written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan after coming to know through media his visit to Peshawar to attend a function. "You are advised not to violate any provision of the code of conduct and instructions by the ECP, otherwise legal proceedings will be initiated against you under Sections 233 and 234 of the Elections Act 2017," stated a letter issued to the prime minister by the Regional Election Commissioner Peshawar Saeed Ahmad Khan on Wednesday morning.

The letter stated that after the announcement of the election schedule, the president, PM, governor, CM, speaker or chairman senate and assembly, federal or provincial cabinet member or any public office holder cannot visit the area, announce or inaugurate any developmental project or campaign for any candidate where polls are being held. The local government polls are being held in Peshawar and 16 other districts on December 19 and schedule has already been announced.