‘11 new hospitals being set up in Punjab’

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Mayo Hospital and met patients and their attendants here on Wednesday.

King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Khalid Masood Gondal and Mayo Hospital MS Dr Iftikhar accompanied the minister during the visit. The minister visited different wards and talked to patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “The government is providing good quality services at Mayo Hospital. I appreciate KEMU VC and Mayo Hospital MS for taking good care of patients. Cleanliness arrangements are satisfactory. The government is establishing 11 new hospitals in Punjab. Provision of free-of-cost essential medicines is being ensured. No laxity will be tolerated in services to patients. As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar we are working hard to provide top-quality facilities to people.”