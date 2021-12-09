Stripping women scavengers: Court grants three-day physical remand of five accused

FAISALABAD: The court of a judicial magistrate on Wednesday granted a three-day physical remand of five accused arrested on charges of torturing and stripping women garbage-pickers.

The affected women were found in the Pindi Bhattian area on Tuesday and produced before a police investigation team. In addition, the CPO has suspended a constable who mistreated the women in the police custody. The accused were produced before the area magistrate on Tuesday.

According to the investigating officer, the judicial magistrate has granted a three-day physical remand of the accused. However, Ayub Sialvi, counsel for the accused, said the incident has taken a new turn with the release of new videos and he will submit miscellaneous applications against the women on charges of theft. According to police officials, videos and help from the NADRA will be sought for the arrest of other accused involved in the case. A joint investigation team has been formed in this regard. It is to be noted that a video of misbehave by the police personnel while taking the women in custody came to light on which the CPO suspended the constable who slapped a woman.