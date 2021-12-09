FBISE to announce HSSC results tomorrow

Islamabad: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Pert I and II examinations on Friday (December 10) at 3 p.m. in auditorium of the Board.
According to an official of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education here on Wednesday, Federal Secretary, Education and Professional Training, Nahid S. Durrani will be chief guest on the occasion.
