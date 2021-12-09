Corps commanders affirm zero tolerance against extremism, terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Following the heinous lynching incident in Sialkot, the Pakistan Army on Wednesday unequivocally affirmed "zero tolerance for such elements" and vowed to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

During the 245th Corps Commanders’ Conference, held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) here under the chairmanship of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, participants reviewed the global, regional, and domestic security milieu, says a report on Geo News.

The military’s media wing, in the statement, said the forum expressed satisfaction over security measures along the borders, while the COAS emphasised maintaining a high vigil to guard against any threat.

According to the statement, referring to the brewing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the COAS said continuous support and timely international humanitarian assistance is imperative for not only the peace and prosperity of Afghanistan but also for the stability of the region at large.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing training activities in the army, Gen Bajwa said objective evaluation of doctrine and training is necessary to evolve and meet emerging challenges in a technology-driven future battlefield.