Top South Asian players to be invited for BB Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Top players from South Asian countries will be invited to compete in the Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) International Tennis Tournament from the next year onward, revealed Senator Taj Haider during a press conference to unveil plans for the 2021 edition, getting under way at the Islamabad Tennis Complex from December 13.

Accompanied by Senator Faratullah Babar, Senator Palwasha Khan and Syed Sabtain Haider Bokhari, Senator Taj Haider announced that all leading South Asian countries would be invited to send their players in the BB Shaheed Tennis.

“We would move through the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to invite South Asian country players to compete in the 8th edition of the BB Shaheed Tennis from next year onward. We want to make it a leading international event of the region and as such are planning to spread it to South Asian countries,” Senator said.

Senator Faratullah Babar reiterated Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s passion for sports, saying she always stressed on the promotion of sports in the country.

“The seventh edition of the event, starting in a few days’ time, would see the best men and women players, including upcoming showcase their talent. This tournament has helped tennis in the country. We are thankful to the PTF for supporting our efforts. The federation has always been forthcoming,” he said.

Senator Palwasha Khan hoped that by spreading the tournament to South Asian countries, the interest in the event would further grow. “Such a step would help in popularizing the game even further. The BB message for promotion of sports should reach other countries also.”

She hoped that such an event would help youngsters engage in healthy activities. “Government has failed to provide the required platform to youth. BB Tennis would help youth to express themselves on tennis courts.”

Syed Sabtain Haider Bokhari, President Peoples Party Islamabad thanked the Sindh Government for supporting the event.

Chief organiser Fazale Subhan hoped that since the best players would be seen in action, there is all the probability that the best brand of tennis would be on display.

Senator Taj Haider said top 11 ball boys in the complex are undergoing training courtesy to the BB Academy. “These ball boys deserve our support and are slowly making progress.”

The final will be played on 19th December.

Over 150 players will be seen in action in different categories including men singles, men doubles, ladies singles, under 18 girls singles, under 18 boys singles, under 14 boys singles, under 12 boys & girls mixed singles, under 10 boys & girls, 60 + doubles, 45 + doubles. An event for Special Children will also be organised. Over One million rupees as a prize money will be distributed amongst players.