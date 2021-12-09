11 new hospitals being set up: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Mayo Hospital and met patients and their attendants here on Wednesday.

King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Khalid Masood Gondal and Mayo Hospital MS Dr Iftikhar accompanied the minister during the visit. The minister visited different wards and talked to patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “The government is providing good quality services at Mayo Hospital. I appreciate KEMU VC and Mayo Hospital MS for taking good care of patients. Cleanliness arrangements are satisfactory. The government is establishing 11 new hospitals in Punjab. Provision of free-of-cost essential medicines is being ensured. No laxity will be tolerated in services to patients. As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar we are working hard to provide top-quality facilities to people.”

thanks China: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for support in vaccination at the third Pak-China Medi Congress and 35th biennial medical conference under Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

In her speech, the minister said, “Pak-China friendship is time tested. When our vaccine delivery from COVEX was hampered, China came forward to support us. People are thankful to the Chinese government for providing them free vaccines in the time of need. Pakistan was able to produce indigenous vaccines with Chinese support.” Dr Yasmin said Punjab achieved the target of vaccination of 92pc children in 2021 which was actually set for 2023.

“The World Health Organization has supported us for Corona vaccination. Punjab has not reported a single polio case in last one year. Pakistan will very soon able to make its way to Polio free countries. Punjab recently ran a very successful Measles-Rubella Campaign,” she said.

In his speech, Deputy Consul General Chinese Consulate Ping Xing Wu said he greatly admired the services of Dr Yasmin Rashid for the people of Punjab. He assured cooperation with PMA shall continue. PMA president Dr Ashraf Nizami expressed gratitude to the health minister for her support for the PMA and thanked all guests. Professor Salma, Dr Qaiser Sajjad, Dr Sher Shah Syed, Tanvir Anwar and senior officials of the PMA were present.

tribute: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid joined a session to pay tribute to former Fatima Jinnah Medical College principal late professor Dr Fakhrun Nisa Akhtar at King Edward Medical University here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Professor Mehmud Ali Malik, Professor Mehmud Shaukat, Mayo Hospital MS Dr Muhammad Iftikhar, Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Professor Dr Ijaz Hussain, Professor Dr Bilqis Shabbir, Dr Fayyaz Ahmed Ranjha, Professor Dr Saqib Shafi, Professor Dr Muhammad Saeed, Professor Uzma Hussain, Professor Abrar Ashraf, Professor Ahsan Nauman, faculty members and a large number of students were present. In the session, rich tributes were paid to Professor Fakhrun Nisa. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Professor Dr Mehmud Shaukat and Dr Asad Aslam Khan spoke at length about the services and contribution of Fakhrun Nisa. The participants prayed may Allah Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul. In her address, the minister said, “We salute the services of Professor Fakhrun Nisa. I had a decades-long relation with her. We learnt a great deal from her and we must remember her in our prayers. She was a role model and I always tried to be like her. I learnt self-belief, confidence and service to humanity from her. She served humanity selflessly. With her death we lost a spiritual mother. Professor Ayesha is fortunate and blessed to be daughter of such a great person.’’