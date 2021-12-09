Security officials of the Australian Cricket Board visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters on Wednesday and were briefed on the security arrangements for an expected visit by the Australian cricket team to Pakistan.

The spokesman for the SSU said a three-member delegation of Australian Cricket Board, comprising Benjamin Carl Oliver, Branden Gerard Drew and Stuart Andrew Bailey, were was welcomed by DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Sindh Maqsood Ahmed.

Ahmed presided over a meeting in which he briefed the delegation about the security arrangements to be placed once the Australian team visited Pakistan for matches to be played at the National Stadium Karachi.

He said advanced professional trainings had been provided to the commandos of the SSU, and the Special Weapons and Tactics team equipped with the latest weapons and communication system remained alert round the clock as a quick response force to challenge any emergency situation if created by anti-social elements and terrorists.

Furthermore, the delegation also reviewed the security arrangements placed at Airport, National Stadium, routes and hotels. The delegation visited different sections of the SSU Headquarters and lauded the efforts being made to maintain professional standards and enhance the professional capabilities of the police commandos.

The delegation expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements for the cricket matches likely to be played at the National Stadium. They also witnessed the security arrangements to be placed during the West Indies cricket team’s tour of Pakistan.