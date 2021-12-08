Alvi terms cyber security strong defence line of country

RAWALPINDI: President Arif Alvi conferred degrees on graduating students at the 28th Convocation Ceremony of Military College of Signals (MCS) held here on Tuesday.

Addressing the 28th Convocation, the president said cyber security was a rapidly growing field that required a targeted approach in education to update the skills for building the country’s strong defence line.

Commandant MCS highlighted the academic and research achievements of the college over the last year. Addressing the gathering, Alvi appreciated the efforts of the faculty and management of MCS for holding such an auspicious event of talented future engineers of Pakistan.

He congratulated the students for their efforts to fruition and appreciated the standard of education in NUST constituent colleges, especially MCS and its ever-rising position amongst world-renowned universities.

He urged the young graduates to continue working hard for the nation, humanity and bright future of the country. Undergraduate degrees were conferred on 199 students in Electrical (Telecom) and Software Engineering.

Lt General Syed Muhammad Adnan, Inspector General Training and Evaluation, Rector NUST Lt General Javed Mahmood Bukhari (Retd) faculty members, educationist and a large number of students were present at the ceremony.