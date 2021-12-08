Lahore court escape: Six prisoners rearrested

LAHORE: A case has been registered against the escape of prisoners from the Model Town Bakhshi Khana while six of the 11 prisoners who escaped have been rearrested. According to the FIR, 11 prisoners escaped with the help of 21 other imprisoned accomplices. On the day, at least 90 prisoners were brought from the Kot Lakhpat Jail and 76 prisoners from the Camp Jail to the Bakhshi Khana.

To escape, the group first knocked down the wall of Bakhshi Khana's washroom and went ahead to pelt stones and rocks at the guards and policemen. In the subsequent melee, the prisoners ransacked the equipment and broke down the door of the Bakhshi Khana from where 11 prisoners escaped while pelting stones at the police.

The arrested persons included Ahmed Ali, Haider Ali, Faisal Masih, Pervez Din, Javed and Muhammad Ahsan who were rearrested by the police while raids were continuing to arrest the remaining accused.