‘Tobacco remains leading cause of preventable deaths’

LAHORE: Tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced. According to WHO, tobacco kills more than 8 million people a year around the world and remains the leading cause of preventable deaths. Cigarette smoking is the most common form of tobacco use worldwide. Pakistan has 24 million active tobacco users and is one of the world’s top tobacco consuming countries, said Sehat Kahani, an affluent tele-medicine organisation.

To kick off quit smoking campaign, Sehat Kahani held an online webinar on Tuesday, where officials from the Tobacco Control Cell and ministry of health participated. COO & Co-founder Sehat Kahani, Dr Iffat Zafar Aga, moderated the webinar. Dr Nausheen Hamid - Parliamentary Secretary on Health, Dr Samra Mazhar- Deputy Director Programmes - Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination and Professor Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, VC Health Services Academy spoke.

Ms Nausheen Hamid said, “The ministry is actively working on ways to curb the consumption of tobacco by introducing various policies, reforms, as well as taxes to reduce tobacco consumption especially in the youth and we, are also working towards reducing illicit tobacco trade and look forward towards receiving support from the private sector in enhancing awareness around quitting cigarette consumption and collectively moving towards behavioural change.”

Ms Samra Mazhar said, “It is integral for the youth to stay aware from the hazards presented by smoking. Smoking not only impacts the economic sustainability of the country/government but also the financial viability of the individual & their families.”

Dr Shahzad Ali Khan addressed the audience on the harmfulness of cigarette smoking. Dr Iffat Zafar Aga closed the session by giving the reassurance from Sehat Kahani to be the platform which works towards creating health education avenues for behaviour change.