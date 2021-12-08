Had he made a speech against army, It would have shown Shaukat Siddiqui’s guts, says Justice Bandial

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan judge, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Tuesday said Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui exceeded his limits in his outburst against the judiciary, Geo News reported.

The SC judge said the former justice criticised the judiciary, adding had he made a speech against the army, it would have shown his guts. He gave the remarks while hearing a case pertaining to the removal of the former judge of the Islamabad High Court, Shaukat Siddiqui.

During the hearing, counsel Hamid Khan gave details of references against Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. The counsel said Siddiqui had sought reply from the-then federal government over the brokering of a deal by a general with the TLP.

To this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the Supreme Judicial Council issued two notices, adding that Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui gave the observations against the serving officers without any notice. Justice Bandial asked:

“How did the judge exceed his domain?”

Meanwhile, Justice Sardar Tariq Khan observed that when there was no complaint against the serving army officers, did Justice Shaukat Siddiqui take suo motu notice? Did the high court have powers to take suo motu notice? Justice Aijazul Ahsan said a judge’s speech at a bar or any public forum has to be within certain rules and limits.

Counsel Hamid Khan said the Constitution stipulates an inquiry before removing any judge. He said the Article 209 of the Constitution says an inquiry must be conducted over allegations. He further said if removing a judge without an inquiry becomes a precedent, any judge would be sacked any time over any allegations. The court adjourned the hearing till next week.