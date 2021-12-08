MPs from Hazara to demand creation of new province

ISLAMABAD: The Sooba Hazara Tehreek has decided to reactivate and intensify movement for creation of separate Hazara province.

Ex-federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yusuf on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the movement, which decided the parliamentarians from Hazara would stage protest inside and outside the Parliament from next sessions of Senate and National Assembly.

Senator Talha Mahmood, who also attended the meeting, would introduce a bill on Hazara province in the Senate. A delegation of Hazara Tehreek would hold a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani today (Wednesday, while a public meeting would be held in Karachi on January 23.

Talking to media, Sardar Mohammad Yusuf said they demanded Hazara province on administrative basis. He pointed out Prime Minister Imran, while addressing a gathering in Abbottabad, himself had supported Hazara province.

The meeting was also attended by ex-deputy speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi MNA, Dr Sajjad Awan, Professor Sajjad Qamar, former district Nazim Sardar Sher Bahadar, Maulana Abdul Majeed Hazarvi (JUIF), Abdul Razzaq Abbasi (Jamaat-e-Islami), Engineer Iftikhar Ahmad (PTI), Ahmad Nawaz Khan (Jamhoori Watan Party), ex-MPAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and others.