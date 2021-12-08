PDM to face another defeat on March 23: Hasaan

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s spokesman Hasaan Khawar has said the PDM is waiting for spring season as it announced March for the long march. He said that the autumn season would prevail for opposition by 2023 and the long march would be limited to announcement only. The PDM is pursuing a vague agenda by announcing to hold another long march as their politics would face another defeat on 23 March. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was used to benefit from others while Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz were unconcerned about the long march and are enjoying while singing songs. The record decrease in NA-133 votes has unnerved N-League and it should be worried about its bleak political future, he added. The N-League and S-League would have been defeated if PPP had worked hard, he said and maintained that by-election was a lacklustre activity without PTI. Both leagues should be worried about a record decrease in their votes as NA-133 voters have totally rejected N-League’s narrative and achieving a difficult political achievement vis-a-vis PPP is writing on the wall. The so-called politics of those raising hollow slogans has been buried in the by-elections, he concluded.