 
close
Wednesday December 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Shooter held after killing two in Moscow

By AFP
December 08, 2021

Moscow: Two people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a public services office in Moscow on Tuesday, the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin said on Twitter. "As a result of the shooting by an unknown person, two people were killed, three were injured," Sobyanin said, adding that the shooter was detained. The incident occurred at a government-run centre in the south-east of the city, he said.