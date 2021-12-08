 
Wednesday December 08, 2021
World

Benin court sentences oppo leader to 10 years

By AFP
December 08, 2021

Porto-Novo, Benin: A special court in Benin on Tuesday sentenced one of the country’s opposition figures, Joel Aivo, to 10 years in prison after a trial on treason and corruption charges. The academic, who had been held for eight months, had said the charges of plotting against the state and money laundering were politically motivated. He was convicted after a more than 16-hour trial, an AFP reporter said.